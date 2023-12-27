Left Menu

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for `hurting sentiments' over viral video

A complaint was filed at a police station here on Wednesday against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video showing them celebrating Christmas.No First Information Report FIR has been registered in the case yet.Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, claimed that in the video the actor is seen pouring liquor on cake and setting it on fire while saying Jai Mata Di.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 23:33 IST
A complaint was filed at a police station here on Wednesday against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video showing them celebrating Christmas.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.

Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, claimed that in the video the actor is seen pouring liquor on cake and setting it on fire while saying ''Jai Mata Di''. In Hinduism, fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted ''Jai Mata Di'', the complaint said. This hurt the complainant's religious sentiments, it alleged.

