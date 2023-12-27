France expels two Azerbaijan diplomats in 'reciprocity'

France has declared two employees of Azerbaijan's embassy persona non grata in a move of "reciprocity", the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Azerbaijan's foreign ministry on Tuesday declared two employees of France's embassy persona non grata over "conduct that is not compatible with their diplomatic status".

The French foreign ministry said in a statement it "categorically denies" the allegations, noting it had summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador "to communicate these elements".

