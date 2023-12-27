Child rights activist Tulika Das takes over as WBCPCR chairperson

Child rights activist Tulika Das has been appointed as the new chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a senior official said on Wednesday.

She replaces Sudeshna Roy and will take charge of the position from Thursday, the official added.

''The commission's next chairperson Tulika Das is a committed professional in the field of child rights, with extensive experience in the social sector,'' the official said.

