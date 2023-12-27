Child rights activist Tulika Das takes over as WBCPCR chairperson
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Child rights activist Tulika Das has been appointed as the new chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a senior official said on Wednesday.
She replaces Sudeshna Roy and will take charge of the position from Thursday, the official added.
''The commission's next chairperson Tulika Das is a committed professional in the field of child rights, with extensive experience in the social sector,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement