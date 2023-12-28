Madhya Pradesh: 4 injured in explosion in Khandwa

Four people were injured in an explosion in a house here on Wednesday where a large number of LPG cylinders were illegally stored, police said.

Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames, they said.

Of the injured, two have been referred to Indore for treatment, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Chauhan said.

Eyewitnesses said a large number of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders were stored illegally in the house and some of them exploded.

The explosion in the Ghaspura area of Khandwa district created panic in the neighbourhood, police said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, they said.

