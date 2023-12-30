Left Menu

55 foreign terrorists among 76 neutralised in J-K in 2023: DGP

The police chief said 89 terrorist modules were busted and 18 terrorist hideouts were unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir while 99 properties worth more than Rs 170 crore, including buildings, land, orchards and commercial establishments, were attached and 68 bank accounts freezed.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 17:11 IST
55 foreign terrorists among 76 neutralised in J-K in 2023: DGP
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners, were neutralised, 291 terrorist associates arrested and 201 overground workers booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Director General of Police R R Swain said on Saturday.

Swain further said that only 31 local terrorists – an all time low - are left in the Union Territory. He said 14 civilians were also killed by terrorists in 2023, and there was a decline of 63 per cent in terror-related incidents as compared to the last year, while recruitment of terrorists has also gone down with strike calls and stone-pelting on continuous decline.

Four police personnel, including a DSP and an inspector, lost their lives in terror attacks, Swain told reporters. The police chief said 89 terrorist modules were busted and 18 terrorist hideouts were unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir while 99 properties worth more than Rs 170 crore, including buildings, land, orchards and commercial establishments, were attached and 68 bank accounts freezed. More than 8,000 fake social media accounts glorifying separatism and terrorism were identified and action taken against them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023