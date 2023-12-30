Government doctor commits suicide

A medical officer working with the Health Department of the Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot himself dead in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Saturday, police said.

Dr Suresh Sharma (60) allegedly ended life by using his licensed .315 rifle at his government residence in Jatara town, said local police station in-charge Arvind Singh Dangi.

His wife, a government teacher, was away at work at the time.

The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police official said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district Shobharam Roshan said Sharma was posted at the Jatara Health Centre for the last 15 years.

The couple had no child, he said, adding that investigation was underway.

