Issue of air pollution sometime becomes political: Former SC judge S K Kaul

The issue of air pollution is sometimes taken as a ''political'' one, former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has said, but asserted courts should not be doing the executive's job, rather pushing them to do their job.

Justice (retired) Kaul, who demitted office on December 25, said several steps were taken by the authorities concerned after he passed orders relating air pollution that choked Delhi-National Capital Region each winter.

''A number of things have been done. But the proof of pudding lies in eating it. The problem is that it (air pollution) is also sometimes taken as a political issue,'' he told PTI in an interview on Friday.

Justice Kaul said the union government had formed a committee under the cabinet secretary to look into the issue, and meetings with the stakeholders, including the states, were being conducted.

Underscoring that the recommendations of ''specialist bodies'' must be followed, he said, ''The courts, I believe, should not be doing the executive's job but pushing the executive to do what its job is.'' Justice Kaul said he took up the matter to ensure that the recommendations of the committee were followed by the states. ''If the matter receives attention and the states as stakeholders take some action then the next season one can hope that the situation is better,'' he said.

The retired apex court judge said farm fires contribution 36 per cent to air pollution and other contributory factors included vehicular pollution and burning of garbage.

''Suggestions have been made for finding solutions to farm fires too. They must be strictly implemented. You have to look at why the farmer is burning it and then find a solution. I believe solutions are there and there has to be a will to implement it,'' Justice Kaul said.

