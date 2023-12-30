Indian court orders release of two arrested Vivo employees

An Indian court on Saturday ordered the release of two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit.

The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime-fighting agency, this month arrested two executives - Hong Xuquan, a Chinese national and Harinder Dahiya - working for Vivo's Indian unit in a case of alleged money laundering.

