Indian court orders release of two arrested Vivo employees
Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 17:50 IST
An Indian court on Saturday ordered the release of two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit.
The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime-fighting agency, this month arrested two executives - Hong Xuquan, a Chinese national and Harinder Dahiya - working for Vivo's Indian unit in a case of alleged money laundering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Xuquan
- Chinese
- Indian
- Vivo
- India
- The Enforcement Directorate
- Harinder Dahiya
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian bureaucracy most impactful in realising people's aspirations: Vice President Dhankar
Canada: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 16 in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Vijay Diwas: How Indian Navy’s Stealth Attack on Pakistan Won us the 1971 War
Prime Video debuts teaser of Rohit Shetty's OTT show 'Indian Police Force'
Indian Navy counters hijacking incident in Arabian Sea