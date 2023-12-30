Left Menu

CM Stalin has 'cordial' meeting with Governor Ravi on Assembly bills

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:31 IST
CM Stalin has 'cordial' meeting with Governor Ravi on Assembly bills
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday had a 'cordial' meeting with state Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed about the Assembly bills awaiting Presidential assent.

The meeting happened in the wake of the Supreme Court's suggestion to the Governor recently to ''meet and resolve'' the difference with the chief minister.

''The meeting was cordial and the Governor has agreed to send 9 out of 10 Bills to the President for assent,'' state Law Minister S Reghupathy said.

Apart from the pending bills, the government had sought to prosecute two former AIADMK ministers, and also release 112 prisoners on former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's birth anniversary, he told reporters here. The ruling DMK and Ravi have been at loggerheads over a number of issues.

The SC, while hearing the state government's plea against the governor on the alleged delay over acting on the Bills, had earlier this month said the governor of a state cannot refer bills passed by the legislature and readopted by it for presidential assent.

It had also asked Ravi to hold a meeting with Stalin in an effort to end the impasse over 10 such pending bills. The Governor received the CM upon his arrival at the Raj Bhavan and both honoured each other with shawls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

