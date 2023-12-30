Left Menu

Arun Sarangi given additional charge as Odisha DGP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:41 IST
Arun Sarangi given additional charge as Odisha DGP
  • Country:
  • India

A day before Sunil Bansal retires as Odisha DGP, the state government on Saturday said senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi will hold the post as additional charge till further notice.

Sarangi, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, is at present the Special DG of Police, Training and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

"Shri Arun Kumar Sarangi... is allowed to remain in additional charge of DG of Police, Odisha until regular DGP joins," a notification issued by the Home Department said.

Meanwhile, sources said the Odisha government has sent a list of five IPS officers to the central government for appointment of a regular DGP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023