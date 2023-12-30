Two children dead after attack on Russian city of Belgorod - governor

Two children were killed and several people were injured by a Ukrainian strike on the centre of the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

Gladkov said a residential area had been hit, and in a Telegram posting urged all residents to move to air raid shelters as sirens sounded. An image posted by the Kommersant newspaper showed black smoke rising from the city. The Belgorod region, which adjoins northern Ukraine, has like other Russian border zones suffered shelling and drone attacks all year that authorities have blamed on Ukraine.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks inside its neighbour. No official comment was immediately available from Kyiv, but the Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine quoted sources as saying Ukrainian forces had struck military targets in Belgorod in response to Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities the previous day.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what it calls a "special military operation", unleashed its biggest air attack of the war on Friday. Ukrainian officials said 31 civilians had been killed and more than 160 wounded in strikes on cities and infrastructure across Ukraine.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region which also adjoins Ukraine, said on Saturday a child had been killed in strikes on "civilian objects" in two villages, without specifying when the attacks took place. The previous day, Russia's Defence Ministry said its anti-aircraft units had destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over the Belgorod region, and Gladkov said one person had been killed and four injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)