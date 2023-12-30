Fisherman dies as boat capsizes in Odisha

A 63-year-old man drowned when a fishing boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as B Bairagi of Gopalpur.

Two other fishermen, who were also on the boat, managed to safely arrive at the shore, they said. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, when the boat was struck by a strong tidal wave and it overturned, a police officer said. "We have registered an unnatural death case in Gopalpur police station, and started an inquiry," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)