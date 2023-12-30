Left Menu

Goa: Gang of seven from Mumbai held for stealing high-end mobile phones at Sunburn festival

The Goa police on Saturday arrested seven members of a gang, all hailing from Mumbai, for allegedly stealing high-end mobile phones worth Rs 25 lakh during the Sunburn EDM festival. Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and will wind up on Saturday, December 30.

30-12-2023
The Goa police on Saturday arrested seven members of a gang, all hailing from Mumbai, for allegedly stealing high-end mobile phones worth Rs 25 lakh during the Sunburn EDM festival. The police have seized 29 mobile phones of different brands, which the accused stole from concertgoers during the three-day festival, deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

The police had received complaints about mobile phone thefts since the music festival began on December 28, he said.

The Anjuna police were already prepared for such incidents and policemen in plain clothes were deployed at the venue to keep a watch on such elements, the official said. Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and will wind up on Saturday, December 30.

