Be alert and vigilant: Arunachal Guv to security forces

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:18 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik asked security forces to remain vigilant in order to prevent any untoward incidents. During a visit to the border post at Pangsau Pass in Changlang district along the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday, the governor emphasized the importance of connecting with the local people and building strong relationships with the villagers. He received a briefing on the terrain and current situation in the area from Colonel Jetendra Mehta, the commanding officer of the 10 Assam Rifles, and Sunny K Singh, the deputy commissioner of Changlang. Interacting with government officials, gaon buras, panchayat leaders, and the public at the Pangsau Pass Border Hut, the governor urged them to assist in registering all eligible beneficiaries of welfare programmes, projects, and schemes in their respective areas before Republic Day. Additionally, Parnaik administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge and encouraged people to actively participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed and prosperous India. Expressing concern about drug addiction, the governor appealed to the community, particularly women-led self-help groups, to work together in a mission to eradicate this issue from society. Parnaik mentioned that the state government has recommended the resumption of border trade activities at Pangsau Pass and that the alternate Nampong-Gandhigram-Vijoynagar road will also be addressed from a security perspective with the relevant ministry. Nampong MLA Laisam Simai and DC Sunny K Singh provided the governor with updates on the achievements and progress of development schemes and projects.

