Youth stabbed to death outside his house in Kota, 3 others injured

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death outside his house by father-son duo of his neighbourhood and four others on Friday night, police said.Three others, including the deceaseds mother and brother, and a neighbour sustained injuries in the attack.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:23 IST
A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death outside his house by father-son duo of his neighbourhood and four others on Friday night, police said.

Three others, including the deceased's mother and brother, and a neighbour sustained injuries in the attack. One of them is still under treatment while two others were discharged after primary treatment, they said.

The police on Saturday handed over the body of the youth identified as Ajay Valmiki, a resident of Veer Savarkar Nagar under the Mahaveer Nagar police station, who worked as a sweeper at a multi-story building. The father-son duo, identified as Pappu Valmiki (40) and his son Vishnu Valmiki (20) of the same area were arrested while four others are yet to be nabbed, police said.

The accused allegedly barged into Ajay's house at around 9.30 pm on Friday and took him out in the street, where they stabbed him into his chest and stomach, said a police officer of the area. Meanwhile, Ajay's mother Geeta, brother Shakti (24) and neighbour Vaibhav Gautam intervened to save Ajay but the accused also attacked them leaving them injured, he said.

They were rushed to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), where Ajay soon succumbed to his injuries while Geeta and Shakti were discharged after primary medical treatment. Vaibhav Gautam is still under treatment, the police officer said.

Police has lodged a case of murder under various sections of the IPC against Pappu Valmiki, Vishnu Valmiki, Vishal Dagoria, Bharat, Chandu, Sonu and handed over the body to the family members after postmortem on Saturday morning, Circle Officer of the area DSP Harshraj Singh Khareda said.

It was learnt that a brawl between two other groups in the neighbour had taken place, wherein Ajay was reportedly a witness, however, the police report in the matter nowhere mentioned his name, the DSP said.

