Left Menu

2 Naxalites arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:41 IST
2 Naxalites arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra
  • Country:
  • India

Two Naxalites were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee's (TSPC) 'area commander' Neeraj Ganjhu alias Jai Mangal and member Dhaneswar Karmali, they said.

The two were arrested from Benti Barwatola forest in Piparwar police station area on Friday, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

''A US-made pistol, a country-made carbine, a country-made pistol and eight live cartridges were among those seized from them,'' he said.

The SP said that Ganjhu was wanted in several cases, including those related to arsoning and firing.

He was behind the torching of two trucks in Bilari village on December 19, the police officer claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023