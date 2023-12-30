Delhi Fire Services geared to tackle emergencies during New Year's celebrations, says top official

The Delhi Fire Services is prepared to handle any emergency in the national capital during the New Year's celebrations, a top official said on Saturday.

''Our priority is to maintain a joyful atmosphere while prioritising the safety of all people,'' Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. In an effort to ensure safety, 10 to 15 water tenders will be strategically stationed during the celebrations, Garg said. The Delhi Fire Services has implemented strategic measures to handle emergencies in anticipation of high footfall at popular locations such as Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place and Ansal Plaza, he said. Garg added, ''The Delhi Fire Services is geared up to tackle any emergency situation that may arise during the celebrations.'' To run things smoothly on New Year's Eve, security has been beefed up with heavy police presence, water tender deployment and heavy traffic arrangements in Delhi.

