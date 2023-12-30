Tunisia extends state of emergency by one month till jan. 30, 2024 -state news agency
Updated: 30-12-2023 19:55 IST
Tunisia extended a longrunning state of emergency by one month until Jan. 30, 2024, the state news agency reported on Saturday citing the official gazette.
The North African nation has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed.
