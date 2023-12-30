20 'cyber criminals' held in Jharkhand's Giridih

A total of 20 ''cyber criminals'' were arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a police officer said on Saturday.

They were apprehended from different places of Jamua block, he said.

"Two cars and four bikes have been recovered from the cyber criminals, besides Rs 1.38 lakh in cash," Giridih SP Deepak Kumar Sharma said.

The group used to dupe people through various online methods, police said.

