Two booked for operating illegal call centre in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:03 IST
The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against two persons for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and cheating the government of Rs 2.67 crore, an official said on Saturday. The cyber police on Friday registered an offence under relevant provisions of the IPC, Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933 against Sushmita Rajkumar, the proprietor of Jas Technology Pvt Ltd and N Sudha Raghavendra Rao, proprietor of Savitarka Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, the official said.

According to the police, officials of the Directorate of Telecommunication (DoT) raided a premises in Rabale in July 2023 and found an illegal call centre operating there.

Rao was arrested earlier and is presently on bail, while the other accused is yet to be arrested, it said.

The cyber police have taken over the probe from the local Rabale MIDC police station, and hence, a fresh FIR was registered, the official said.

As per the FIR, the duo allegedly operated servers using international illegal VoIP call routing and transferred international calls illegally to Indian mobile phone numbers and cheated the government. Such activities can pose a threat to the country and its internal security, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

