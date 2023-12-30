CM Stalin has 'cordial' meeting with Governor Ravi on Assembly bills

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday had a 'cordial' meeting with state Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed the Assembly bills awaiting Presidential assent.

The meeting happened in the wake of the Supreme Court's suggestion to the Governor recently to ''meet and resolve'' the difference with the chief minister.

''The meeting was cordial and the Governor agreed to send 9 out of 10 bills to the President for assent,'' state Law Minister S Reghupathy said.

Apart from the pending bills, the government had sought to prosecute two former AIADMK ministers, and also release 112 prisoners on former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's birth anniversary, he told reporters here.

The ruling DMK and Ravi have been at loggerheads over a number of issues.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the state government's plea against the Governor on the alleged delay over acting on the bills, had earlier this month said the Governor of a state cannot refer bills passed by the legislature and readopted by it for Presidential assent.

It had also asked Ravi to hold a meeting with Stalin in an effort to end the impasse over 10 such pending bills.

The Governor received the CM upon his arrival at the Raj Bhavan and both honoured each other with shawls.

The chief minister had called on the Governor responding to an invitation from the latter ''to discuss affairs of the state government,'' a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Stalin was accompanied by senior Ministers: Duraimurugan, Thangam Thennarasu, S Reghupathy, and R S Rajakannappan.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials also participated.

''The meeting was cordial and both exchanged courtesies, discussed and exchanged their views on a range of issues concerning the State. The Governor reiterated his total commitment to the good of the people of Tamil Nadu. He also assured his continuing support to the state government within the bounds of the Constitution of India,'' the release said.

Ravi underscored the need and advantage of periodic meetings with the chief minister in the larger interest of the state.

A separate release from the state government said the chief minister sought speedy approval of bills and files sent by the government to the Governor.

The government has sought sanction to prosecute two former AIADMK Ministers: K C Veeramani and M R Vijayabaskar in a graft case and also early clearance of the file on the appointment of members to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, a memorandum presented to the Governor by Stalin said.

''All clarifications sought by the Governor were given and he was requested to provide speedy approval of files in the future and avoid delays,'' the release said.

''The chief minister explained that the people of the state and the administration would benefit if, generally, the Governor's actions are subject to the provisions of the Constitution,'' the release added.

