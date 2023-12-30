Left Menu

Assam CM urges Union Minister Piyush Goyal to launch North East Industrial Policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:42 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to launch a North East Industrial Policy to give a fresh impetus to the efforts of Assam and other states in the region that have been witnessing rapid economic growth.

The request was made when Sarma met Goyal here on Friday.

During the 40-minute interaction, the chief minister apprised the union minister about the rapid progress Assam has made on the industrial front with new investments pouring in.

The chief minister urged the union minister to launch the North East Industrial Policy as Assam and the Northeastern region have been witnessing rapid economic growth and it would give an added impetus to the existing efforts, an official release said.

Giving a patient hearing, Goyal assured Sarma that his proposal to launch the North East Industrial Policy would be under active consideration of his ministry.

Later taking to X, the chief minister wrote, ''So much to learn from our extremely learned Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri @PiyushGoyal ji. Given that Assam & the North East are witnessing rapid economic growth, it will be opportune to launch the North East Industrial Policy to augment to existing efforts, I urged him''.

The minister also took to 'X' and wrote: ''Always a pleasure to interact with the Chief Minister of Assam @HimantaBiswa ji''.

