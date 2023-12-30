Israel targets Syria's Aleppo with air strike - Syrian defence ministry

Israel on Saturday targeted Syria's Aleppo with an air strike which caused some material damage there, the Syrian defence ministry said in a statement.

"Israel carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting a number of points south of the city of Aleppo," the statement said.

In Jerusalem, an Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

