Committed to wipe out terrorism from Rajouri-Poonch belt, says J-K police chief

Admitting to the presence of foreign terrorists in the woods of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri-Poonch belt, Director General of Police RR Swain on Saturday said security agencies are committed to wiping out terrorism from the south of the Pir Panjal region.

The terrorists are operating from hideouts deep inside the forests, with the support of some locals whose numbers are ''very very limited'', he said.

The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region have witnessed a spurt in terror activities this year, leaving 19 Army personnel and seven civilians dead. As many as 25 terrorists have also been killed in encounters, mostly along the Line of Control (LoC), as the security forces foiled several infiltration attempts.

''There is a security situation in the Rajouri-Poonch belt but we will not like to discuss our strategy in public. However, as a matter of right for the public to know, there are mostly foreign terrorists operating with some amount of support from some selected persons within our territory and there is no doubt about it,'' the police chief told reporters in Jammu.

However, Swain said the number of terror supporters is ''very very limited'' and added that it is a challenge to identify these ''very very limited'' people who are with the terrorists and not living in their homes, instead hiding in the forests.

When the terrorists operate from their hideouts deep inside the forests, the flow of information becomes scarce, the police chief said.

''Obviously, it is a challenge and we are using all of our fighting strength and resources to counter them,'' Swain said.

The forces are cognisant and committed in their resolve to effectively deal with and wipe out terrorism before it sprouts, he added.

The police chief said the region was cleared of terrorists and there was peace between 1997 and 2003-04.

''We are mindful of that situation and we are mindful of this situation as well. There is a gap and we will not allow this gap to be breached in their favour,'' Swain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)