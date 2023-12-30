Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL43 LD AYODHYA **** Ayodhya 2.0: PM unveils new look temple town ahead of Ram temple consecration Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in a festooned, festive Ayodhya on Saturday to unveil a 'new look old' city with an airport, a revamped train station and projects worth Rs 15,700 crore ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple next month, his day an artful blend of heritage, culture and development. **** DEL59 UP-PM-3RDLD ADDRESS **** Light 'Shri Ram Jyoti' at home on Jan 22 to celebrate Deepawali: PM Modi Ayodhya (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22, stressing the strength of ''vikas'' (development) and ''virasat'' (heritage) will take the country forward. **** CAL25 MN-LD-GUNFIGHT Armed men target security forces in Manipur, commando injured: Officials Churachandpur/Imphal: A Manipur Police commando was injured in a heavy gunfire exchange between unidentified gunmen and security forces in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, around 3:50 pm on Saturday, officials said. **** CAL15 MN-CM-CONDEMN **** Evil elements trying to disturb peace: Manipur CM Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday appealed to all sections of society to shun violence and engage in dialogue to restore peace in the state. **** DEL41 RJ-2ND LD CABINET EXPANSION **** Rajasthan: Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers Jaipur: Twelve cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state were inducted in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan on Saturday. **** DEL65 RAHUL-AGNIPATH **** Dreams of countless hardworking youth ruined: Rahul slams govt over Agnipath scheme New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over the short-tenure military recruitment scheme Agnipath, alleging that the government has ruined the dedication and dreams of countless hardworking and promising youth. **** CAL 8 MZ-MYANMAR-SOLDIERS **** 151 Myanmarese soldiers flee to Mizoram Aizawl: At least 151 Myanmarese soldiers fled to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighbouring country were overrun by an armed ethnic group, an Assam Rifles officer said on Saturday.**** SPORTS SPD11 SPO-WREST-VINESH **** Vinesh returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, leaves them at Kartavya Path New Delhi: Multiple World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, keeping the two awards lying in the middle of national capital's Kartavya Path after Delhi Police stopped her from reaching the prime minister's office. **** LEGAL LGD2 JUSTICE KAUL-INTERVIEW-KASHMIR **** Very little said about 4.5 lakh displaced Kashmiri Pandits because they were not ''big electorate'': Ex-SC judge Kaul New Delhi: Very little was said about the 4.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits who got displaced from the Valley with the advent of separatist militancy, possibly because they were not ''such a big electorate'' as to invite ''political intervention'', former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has said. **** LGD4 JUSTICE KAUL-INTERVIEW POLLUTION **** Issue of air pollution sometime becomes political: Former SC judge S K Kaul New Delhi: The issue of air pollution is sometimes taken as a ''political'' one, former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has said, but asserted courts should not be doing the executive's job rather it should push the executive to do their job. **** LGD3 JUSTICE KAUL-INTERVIEW-POST RETIREMENT ASSIGNMENTS **** Judges be allowed to decide on taking up post-retirement assignments: Justice Kaul New Delhi: With opinions sharply divided over whether former judges of constitutional courts should take up post-retirement government assignments, ex-judge of the Supreme Court Sanjay Kishan Kaul has expressed the view that those offered such employment should be allowed to take a call. **** FOREIGN FGN10 RUSSIA-INDIA-MEA **** Jaishankar's visit to Russia provided opportunity to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership: MEA Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Russia this week provided an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral cooperation and examine ways to further bolster the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, according to an official statement on Saturday. **** FGN28 CHINA-PLA-2NDLD GENERALS **** Nine top PLA generals dismissed from China's Parliament Beijing: In a major purge of the Chinese military, nine senior generals of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), including senior officials of the country's Rocket Force, have been dismissed from Parliament, official media reported here on Saturday. **** FGN24 PAK-ECP-IMRAN **** Major blow to Imran Khan as Pak's top poll body rejects his nomination papers from two seats Lahore: In a major blow to former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's top poll body on Saturday rejected his nomination papers for two national assembly seats in Punjab province ahead of the February 8 general elections. ****

