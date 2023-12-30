Mangaluru City Police makes elaborate arrangements to ensure safe New Year celebrations

The Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has made elaborate arrangements across the city to ensure the safety and security of the public during the New Year celebrations, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, he said applications for organising events have been received from various venues including churches, hotels, restaurants and private auditoriums. With the required permission and compliance with regulations, organisers within the city limits are allowed to conduct events until 12.30 am. Those organising events at beaches or other outdoor venues are required to conclude the celebrations by 10 pm, he said.

As part of the security measures, 66 mobile units, including 17 Hoysala vehicles, have been deployed in the city. In addition, 106 points have been identified for surveillance, with police officials and civil defence personnel overseeing the proceedings. Strict action will be initiated against those found violating regulations, especially drunk drivers.

The police have also taken measures to prevent drugs from being circulated, with four teams deputed to conduct operations. Stringent measures, including strict monitoring and lighting arrangements, have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents at beaches. Local authorities will collaborate directly with the '112' control room officials for effective coordination, the commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Dinesh Kumar and Siddharth Goyal were also present at the press meet where these arrangements were detailed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)