2 persons riding motorcycle snatch 15-day-old girl from mother's lap in UP

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:36 IST
Two persons riding a motorcycle snatched a 15-day-old girl from the lap of her mother on Saturday when she was walking back home from a hospital in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Soon after the incident in the Jalalabad police station area, senior police officers reached the spot and formed five teams to nab the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Awasthi, who also visited the spot, said police stations in neighbouring Hardoi district have also been alerted and checking was going on to nab the culprits soon.

Sunita, a resident of Manjha village, went to the hospital along with her mother-in-law to take medicine for her 15-day-old daughter.

As she was returning home, two persons riding a motorcycle snatched the baby from her lap and sped away, Awasthi said.

