MP: Mother-daughter duo among four killed in collision between truck and autorickshaw

At least four persons, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed in the collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Shivpurva village on the Sidhi-Singrauli Road in the afternoon, said district collector Saket Malviya.

The four deceased included two women and a girl, while a four-year-old boy injured in the accident has been referred to Rewa for better treatment, he said.

Police said the deceased included a 31-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, another woman aged 35, and the autorickshaw driver. The truck driver fled after the spot leaving behind his vehicle, police said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

