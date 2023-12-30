MP: Mother-daughter duo among four killed in collision between truck and autorickshaw
At least four persons, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed in the collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred near Shivpurva village on the Sidhi-Singrauli Road in the afternoon, said district collector Saket Malviya.
The four deceased included two women and a girl, while a four-year-old boy injured in the accident has been referred to Rewa for better treatment, he said.
Police said the deceased included a 31-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, another woman aged 35, and the autorickshaw driver. The truck driver fled after the spot leaving behind his vehicle, police said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
