Left Menu

MP: Mother-daughter duo among four killed in collision between truck and autorickshaw

PTI | Sidhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:38 IST
MP: Mother-daughter duo among four killed in collision between truck and autorickshaw
  • Country:
  • India

At least four persons, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed in the collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Shivpurva village on the Sidhi-Singrauli Road in the afternoon, said district collector Saket Malviya.

The four deceased included two women and a girl, while a four-year-old boy injured in the accident has been referred to Rewa for better treatment, he said.

Police said the deceased included a 31-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, another woman aged 35, and the autorickshaw driver. The truck driver fled after the spot leaving behind his vehicle, police said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023