Left Menu

73-year-old merchant found dead in Kerala shop, robbery suspected

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:41 IST
73-year-old merchant found dead in Kerala shop, robbery suspected
  • Country:
  • India

A 73-year-old merchant was allegedly killed inside his shop during the daytime on Saturday at a busy junction in this south Kerala district, the police said.

The body of George Unnunny was found with his hands tied and cloth stuffed in his mouth. His grandson who arrived at the shop in Mylapra around 5.30 pm to take him home discovered the body, they said.

His neck chain, weighing six sovereigns, and money were stolen.

Unnunny had been running the shop in his own building at the Mylapra post office junction for the past several years.

The police said there was a CCTV inside the shop, but its hard disk was missing.

Police suspect that the murder took place between 2 pm and 6 pm, and the initial conclusion is that Unnunny was strangled to death.

According to the police, there is plenty of space inside the store, and from the outside it is impossible to know what is going on inside the shop.

The police said professional thieves are believed to be behind the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023