Left Menu

Man kills mother in UP's Ghaziabad

During this, Shahrukh confessed to killing Begum and was arrested, ACP Loni, Surya Bali Maurya said. However, he returned home after a few months and resumed taking money from Begum.The womans body has been sent post-mortem, Maurya said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-12-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 22:41 IST
Man kills mother in UP's Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 63-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in the Loni area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Shahrukh (25) allegedly hit his mother Dilshad Begum on her face and neck with a sharp weapon, killing her, they said.

Three hours later, Shahrukh reached the police outpost and alleged that a neighbour in his Aman Vihar Colony had murdered his mother. However, the police found discrepancies in his statement and began his interrogation. During this, Shahrukh confessed to killing Begum and was arrested, ACP (Loni), Surya Bali Maurya said. The weapon used in the killing and Shahrukh's blood-stained clothes have also been found, he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused often assaulted his mother for money to meet his drinking and drug addictions.

Two years ago, he had taken Rs 3 lakh from her on the pretext of setting up a business. However, he returned home after a few months and resumed taking money from Begum.

The woman's body has been sent post-mortem, Maurya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023