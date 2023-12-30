Left Menu

Minor girl kidnapped, raped for 10 days in UP

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:15 IST
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 10 days here, police said on Saturday.

The girl was rescued on Saturday and the 30-year-old accused has been arrested, police said.

On the morning of December 18, the girl left her house for college but did not return. Her brother lodged a police complaint on December 19, a police officer said.

Rajesh Dubey was arrested from Prayagraj district and booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (inducing to compel for marriage), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

