70-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi

A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two unidentified men near her house in Ranhola area here, police said on Saturday.Veerwati was staying with her son, daughter-in-law, and daughter in the west Delhi locality after separating from her husband, they said.According to the initial investigation, she had a financial dispute with her husband, who is an ex-army man, and it is suspected that she was killed due to personal enmity, an officer said.CCTV camera footage from the spot shows the two men attacking Veerwati a few metres away from her house, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:20 IST
70-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two unidentified men near her house in Ranhola area here, police said on Saturday.

Veerwati was staying with her son, daughter-in-law, and daughter in the west Delhi locality after separating from her husband, they said.

According to the initial investigation, she had a financial dispute with her husband, who is an ex-army man, and it is suspected that she was killed due to ''personal enmity'', an officer said.

CCTV camera footage from the spot shows the two men attacking Veerwati a few metres away from her house, police said. The duo stabbed her and slit her throat, they said. Veerwati was spotted lying in a pool of blood by her daughter-in-law and was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

