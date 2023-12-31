US appeals court allows California to bar guns in most public places
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 02:34 IST
A federal appeals court on Saturday cleared the way for a California law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places to take effect at the start of 2024, as the panel put on hold a judge's ruling declaring the measure unconstitutional.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals suspended a Dec. 20 injunction issued by a judge who concluded the Democratic-led state's law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.
