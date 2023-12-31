Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Lack of safety practices behind 2020 Chesapeake oil-well blast: U.S. safety board

A federal safety board investigation has found that Chesapeake Energy and its contractors failed to provide adequate control measures at the site of a 2020 fire at a company-operated oil well, that claimed three lives. The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB), which investigates industrial chemical accidents, said in a report published earlier this week that the well operator and its contractors failed to implement required well control measures at the Wendland Well in Texas.

Ohio governor vetos ban on transgender care, sports participation

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday vetoed a bill that sought to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and stop trans athletes from competing on their gender identity's sports teams in the midwestern state. The bill, which passed the Republican-dominated state legislature this month, would prohibit physicians from performing gender reassignment surgery or prescribing puberty-blocking drugs to assist a minor with gender transition.

McKinsey to pay $78 million in US opioid settlement with health plans

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay $78 million to resolve claims by U.S. health insurers and benefit plans that it fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction through its work for drug companies including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in San Francisco. It marked the last in a series of settlements McKinsey has reached resolving lawsuits over the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Massive waves on California coast cause flooding, force evacuations

Coastal communities in California faced another day of towering waves and possible flooding on Saturday as officials issued evacuation orders in some areas and warned residents to stay off beaches and coastal roadways. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles forecast significant flooding in low-lying coastal areas with powerful waves and strong rip current posing an "exceptional risk" of drowning and damage to structures like piers and jetties.

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen says AI created fake cases in court filing

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing. Cohen, who is expected to be a star witness against Trump at one of the former president's criminal trials, said in a sworn declaration in federal court in Manhattan that he did not realize the citations generated by Google Bard were fictitious.

US urges appeals court to reject Trump immunity claim in 2020 election case

U.S. prosecutors on Saturday urged a federal appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim that he cannot face criminal charges for seeking to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the prosecution, argued in a court filing that nothing in the U.S. Constitution or American legal tradition supports giving former presidents "absolute immunity" from criminal charges for action taken while in office.

US appeals court allows California to bar guns in most public places

A federal appeals court on Saturday cleared the way for a California law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places to take effect at the start of 2024, as the panel put on hold a judge's ruling declaring the measure unconstitutional. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals suspended a Dec. 20 injunction issued by a judge who concluded the Democratic-led state's law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

Trump foes hope Constitution's 'insurrection' ban will keep him off 2024 ballot

Maine on Thursday became the second U.S. state to bar Donald Trump from a Republican presidential primary ballot, part of a flurry of legal challenges to his eligibility to run for president in 2024. The challenges are being filed under a provision in the U.S. Constitution banning officials who have engaged in "insurrection" from holding public office.

Conservative Cardinal Burke says he is 'still alive' after rare pope meeting

Conservative American Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Pope Francis' fiercest critics, had his first private audience with the pontiff in seven years on Friday, a month after the pope said he was stripping him of some of his Vatican privileges. Asked by Reuters outside his residence in Rome if the meeting had gone well, Burke responded: "Well, I'm still alive".

Exclusive-Drugmakers set to raise U.S. prices on at least 500 drugs in January

Drugmakers including Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical plan to raise prices in the United States on more than 500 drugs in early January, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. Excluding different doses and formulations, more than 140 brands of drugs will have their prices raised next month, the data showed.

