DRI seizes smuggled stock of cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 cr in Mumbai; 1 held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized a consignment of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore at the air cargo complex here and arrested one person in this connection, a DRI official said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs of suspected smuggling of cigarettes through the air cargo route, an import consignment which arrived from Dubai was intercepted on Friday. The consignment was declared as bedsheets and dress material, the official said.

During examination of the consignment, cigarette cartons were found concealed and neatly placed inside the layered boxes of fabrics.

The smuggled stock consisted of 15,86,960 cigarette sticks of some of the popular brands with a market value of approximately Rs 2.4 crore, the official said. During investigation, one person found involved in the smuggling activity and has been arrested, he said, adding that further investigation is on into the case.

