PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 09:41 IST
Court grants bail to 2 persons held with ambergis in Thane
A magistrate court in Maharashtra's Thane city has granted bail to two persons arrested earlier this month on charges of possessing ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, worth Rs 3 crore.

First Class Judicial Magistrate M D Nanaware on Saturday ordered the release of the two accused, both aged 46 and hailing from neighbouring Raigad district, on a bond of Rs 20,000 and directed them to appear at the local police station every Tuesday.

The city police arrested the two men near the Modella check naka here on December 21 and seized the smuggled ambergris from their possession.

They were charged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Sagar Kadam sought bail for them on various grounds, saying the article has been seized and there is no point in keeping the two persons in custody for long.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea citing there could be a bigger racket and the two accused, if granted bail, could influence the investigation.

The magistrate in her order said no strong ground was made out to reject their bail application. Hence, they are entitled for bail, the court said.

