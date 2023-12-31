Left Menu

Five-year-old girl raped by teenage neighbour in UP village

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 31-12-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy who lived in her neighbourhood here, police said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old boy has been taken into police custody, they said.

The accused took the girl out of their village on a bicycle on Saturday evening and raped her before dropping her back home. Seeing the girl's condition, her family took her to the district hospital for treatment and informed police, said Circle Officer, Sirathu, Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, a case was registered against the accused and he was taken into police custody, he said.

The girl will be sent for medical examination, Vishwakarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

