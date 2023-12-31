Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop poses as food delivery agent to nab drug peddler, seizes mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MumbaiPolice)
An officer of the Mumbai police’s crime branch posed as a food delivery agent to apprehend a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, an official said on Sunday.

Inspector Deepak Sawant, the head of crime branch unit 10, donned the uniform of a food delivery agent to apprehend the accused in the SV Road area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the official said.

The accused, Faisal Akbar Makhanoja (34), was nabbed by Sawant and his team after a chase, he said.

The police recovered 100 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10 lakh from the accused, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

