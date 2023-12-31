Left Menu

Car crushed between two trucks in Rajasthan's Sikar, three die

The car came between the two trucks, said Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI Kailash Chand.Three of the six occupants of the car -- Rahul Singh 30, Amit Chaudhary 29 and Lallan Singh 27 -- died and the remaining, including a four-year-old child, were injured, the ASI said.While two of the injured have been referred to Jaipur for treatment, the child was sent home after being administered first aid, he said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Chand said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and as many were injured when their car was crushed between two trucks on a highway in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday morning, police said.

They were going to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar from Jaipur.

A truck took a sudden turn near the Simarla Jagir turn on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway, causing the car behind it to collide with it. Soon after, the car was hit by another truck that was behind it. The car came between the two trucks, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kailash Chand.

Three of the six occupants of the car -- Rahul Singh (30), Amit Chaudhary (29) and Lallan Singh (27) -- died and the remaining, including a four-year-old child, were injured, the ASI said.

While two of the injured have been referred to Jaipur for treatment, the child was sent home after being administered first aid, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Chand said.

