Criminal arrested after encounter in UP's Shahjahanpur

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 was arrested after he was injured in a police encounter, an official said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said that Imran (32), a resident of the Tilhar police station area, along with his friend Munna, was going back to his home on Saturday night on a motorcycle. When police stopped him during checking, he tried to flee.

The SP said that police chased him and in panic, he lost the control of his motorcycle and fell down. Then he opened fire and the police also retaliated, leaving Imran injured. His associate Munna escaped.

Meena said that Imran had gone to jail several times in cow slaughter cases and was wanted under the Gangster Act, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also declared on him. He said that the accused has been arrested and admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment.

