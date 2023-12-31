Punjab: Woman hits 9-year-old girl with iron rod, throws boiling water on her, booked

A woman has been booked for allegedly beating a nine-year-old girl with an iron rod and throwing boiling water on her in Santokh Nagar here, police said on Sunday.

In his complaint, lodged on Sunday, the girl's father said the incident took place last week, according to police. The case has been registered at the Daresi police station and searches are underway to apprehend the woman, they said. Police said the complainant, Parvez Alam, and the accused stay in a building at Shivpuri in Santokh Nagar. They are labourers and belong to Darbanga in Bihar said SHO Daresi police station Inspector Harpreet Singh.

Police said Alam has alleged that the woman came out of the building when his daughter was playing and accused her of switching on the water pump. When the girl expressed ignorance on who had switched on the pump, the woman thrashed her with an iron rod and then threw boiling water on her, they said quoting the complaint. The girl was first admitted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said.

Singh said that the condition of girl is stated to be serious.

