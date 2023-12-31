Left Menu

Security tightened in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district ahead of New Year celebrations

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 31-12-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 18:34 IST
Security tightened in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district ahead of New Year celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

The East Singhbhum district administration has made adequate security arrangements for New Year celebrations, a police officer said.

Senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal and superintendent of police (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat on Sunday conducted a foot patrolling at Bistupur, Golmuri, Telco, Sakchi and Sitaramdera police station areas to take stock of security preparedness.

The SSP directed police officials to be vigilant and initiate action against law breakers during new year celebrations.

The senior officials also visited the composite control room (CCR) and checked CCTV camera footage of different areas of the city.

The SSP instructed Tiger Mobile personnel and special motorcycle squad to be on alert.

In his new year greetings, deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said adequate police force has been deployed across the district to ensure law and order.

''We have deployed sufficient number of magistrates and police personnel to maintain law and order in the district,'' DC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024