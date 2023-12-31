Left Menu

J-K Police announces cash rewards for information leading to action against terrorism, drug trade

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 18:41 IST
J-K Police announces cash rewards for information leading to action against terrorism, drug trade
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday announced cash rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh will be given to people who provide information that will lead to tangible action against terrorism and drug trade.

Anyone who provides information that will lead to detection of cross-border tunnels used by anti-national elements for transshipping terrorists, weapons and contraband substances will be given a reward of Rs 5 lakh, police said.

A reward of Rs 3 lakh has been announced for information leading to seizure of consignments sent through drones from across the border, they said.

A reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for information about elements in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan or with terrorists within the country.

Rewards will be also given for inputs about elements who provide information about off-duty policemen to terrorists.

Rs 1 lakh will be given for information about people using mosques, madrasas, schools or colleges to incite people to join terrorist ranks, police said.

The reward for information leading to action against terrorists will also continue. The reward ranges between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 12.50 lakh, depending on the category of the terrorist, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024