CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Power lines and non-residential building in Ukraine's Kirovohrad damaged by Russian strike: official
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 19:16 IST
Power lines and a non-residential building in the central Ukrainian region of Kirovohrad were damaged by a Russian attack, the region's governor reported on Sunday.
"The Kirovohrad region is again under enemy fire," Andriy Raikovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that air defences had been engaged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Andriy Raikovych
- Kirovohrad
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it downs 33 Ukraine-launched drones over Russian regions
Civilian killed in Russian air attack on Ukraine - Odesa governor
Putin says Biden's remark about Russian plan to attack NATO is 'complete nonsense'
Ukrainian drone video provides grim look at casualties as Russian troops advance toward Avdiivka
Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting Russian air base and Black Sea coast