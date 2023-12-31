CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Power lines and non-residential building in Ukraine's Kirovohrad damaged by Russian strike: official

Power lines and a non-residential building in the central Ukrainian region of Kirovohrad were damaged by a Russian attack, the region's governor reported on Sunday.

"The Kirovohrad region is again under enemy fire," Andriy Raikovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that air defences had been engaged.

