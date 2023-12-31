Mumbai top cop Phansalkar to hold additional charge as Maharashtra DGP till further orders
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 19:37 IST
Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Sunday given additional charge as Maharashtra Director General of Police on the retirement of incumbent Rajnish Seth.
An order issued by the Eknath Shinde government said Phansalkar will hold additional charge of the state's top police post till further orders.
