Doctor booked for harassing wife, dowry demand in Navi Mumbai

A case under section 498a harassment and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the official from Khandeshwar police station said.The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws physically and mentally tortured her and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her family to set up a clinic for her husband in Parli in Beed district, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a doctor and his family for allegedly harassing his wife, who is also a doctor, an official said on Sunday. A case under section 498(a) (harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the official from Khandeshwar police station said.

The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws physically and mentally tortured her and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her family to set up a clinic for her husband in Parli in Beed district, he said. Further investigation is underway in the case and no arrests have been made, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

