Doctor booked for harassing wife, dowry demand in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a doctor and his family for allegedly harassing his wife, who is also a doctor, an official said on Sunday. A case under section 498(a) (harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the official from Khandeshwar police station said.

The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws physically and mentally tortured her and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her family to set up a clinic for her husband in Parli in Beed district, he said. Further investigation is underway in the case and no arrests have been made, the official added.

