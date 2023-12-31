Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot extends heartfelt New Year wishes to the people

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday extended New Year greetings to the people.

In a statement, Gehlot expressed his hopes for a year filled with joy, prosperity, and unity.

''May the dawn of the New Year bring joy, prosperity, and unity to all the wonderful people of our great nation. Let's embrace the opportunities ahead and build a brighter, more hopeful future together,'' the Governor said.

