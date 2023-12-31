Left Menu

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot extends heartfelt New Year wishes to the people

31-12-2023
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot extends heartfelt New Year wishes to the people
Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday extended New Year greetings to the people.

In a statement, Gehlot expressed his hopes for a year filled with joy, prosperity, and unity.

''May the dawn of the New Year bring joy, prosperity, and unity to all the wonderful people of our great nation. Let's embrace the opportunities ahead and build a brighter, more hopeful future together,'' the Governor said.

