Ambedkar statue damaged by unknown people in UP's Maharajganj

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged by some unknown people here following which the locals created a ruckus demanding strict action in the matter, police said on Sunday.

According to them, the incident occurred at the Amrutiya ward in the Sadar Kotwali police station area on Saturday night.

As news of the statue being damaged spread, the locals gathered at the spot and created a ruckus. Police officials reached the spot and pacified the people with an assurance that the culprits would be arrested soon.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Abha Singh said that an adequate police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

An FIR in the matter is yet to be lodged while the police are getting the statue repaired, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)