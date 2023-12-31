Left Menu

Burglars cut SBI ATM, steal Rs 29 lakh in Sikar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:24 IST
Two unidentified burglars cut an ATM of the State Bank of India in Sikar with a gas cutter and fled with Rs 29 lakh, police said on Sunday. Kotwali SHO Vikrant Sharma said that two unidentified burglars cut the ATM installed on the Bajaj Road in Sikar on Saturday night.

Sharma said that on the basis of a complaint lodged by the bank on Sunday, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

He said that the burglars had also cut the wire connections of the ATM and sprayed black colour on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the ATM.

The SHO said that efforts are being made to identify the burglars from the surrounding CCTV footages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

