Gujarat: Man, two daughters, son end lives by jumping in front of train in Botad

PTI | Botad | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:32 IST
A man, his two daughters and a son allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by jumping in front of a train in Botad district in Gujarat, an official said.

The incident took place at 6:30pm between Ningala and Alampur railway stations, Railway Protection Force sub inspector VS Gole said.

''As part of a suicide pact, the four jumped in front of a passenger train on its way from Bhavnagar to Gandhidham. The bodies of the man, his two daughters and a son were found along the tracks,'' he said.

The man, identified as Mangabhai Vijuda (42), was out on bail after getting arrested on charges of attempt to murder following a fight with a relative, as per police.

The others who died are his daughters Sonam (17) and Rekha (21) and son Jignesh (19).

They belonged to Nana Sakhpar village in the district's Gadhada taluka, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further probe into why they took this extreme step is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

